Seán Corbett, Clonmel and Newcastle

Abbey Road, Clonmel and formerly of Manchester and Croan, Newcastle.

Seán passed away peacefully on February 2nd, after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents John and Josephine, brother Paddy and sisters Nell (O’Brien) and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tom, Christy, Joe, Denis and Billy, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Thursday evening, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 12 noon for Requiem Mass on Friday followed by burial in Mollough New Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

