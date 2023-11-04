Seán Casey

Ballydavid Bansha and late of Ballyboy Clogheen and Hornsey London

Seán (formerly of Ballyboy Clogheen and Hornsey London) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 28th October. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Vincent and Mathew, daughter Frances, brothers and sisters Breda, Pauline, Mossy, Anne, Timmy, and Patricia, his adored grandchildren Daniel, Lana, Alex and Skye, and daughter in law Helen. He is very fondly remembered by Étain, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Seán is predeceased by his beloved brother Vincent.