Sean Breen, Thurles

Renaghmore, Grange, Barna, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

He died today Sunday January 16th.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 4.30pm until 7.30m.

Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30 followed by private Cremation.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity of choice.

House strictly private outside of reposing time.

