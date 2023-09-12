Sean Boland, Clonmel

E.T.M. Ville, Clonmel.

Sean passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Tuesday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Peggy, son Brendan & daughter Anne (Prendergast) he will be sadly missed by his family Michael, John, Andrew, Paul, Deirdre, Breda, Jim, Robert and Mairéad, 40 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Brenda, Bernie, Ann, Noreen, Denise and Ger, sons-in-law Mick, Joe, Paddy and Nick, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.