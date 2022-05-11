Seamus Shortall, London and Thurles

Greenford, London, formerly Rathmanna, Thurles.

May 1st, 2022.

Will be sadly missed by his sister Bridget, brother Paddy and brother-in-law Dan, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Seamus’ Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of the Visitation, Greenford, London followed by repatriation home to Thurles.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will take place on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. in St. Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.