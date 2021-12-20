Seamus “Shamie” Halpin, Clonmel and Waterford

Cherrymount, Clonmel and formerly Waterford City and Waterford United Football Club and the Secular Franciscan Order.

Shamie passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir on Sunday morning.

He is deeply mourned by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Clare and Ann Marie, sons Paul, Michael and Seamus, son-in-law Daragh, daughters-in-law Marie and Deirdre, grandchildren Katie, Julianne, Aimée, James, Matthew, Orlaith, Eoin, Adam and Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Waterford. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/waterfordcath

Burial will take place afterwards in Ballygunner Cemetery, Waterford.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence