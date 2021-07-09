Seamus Ryan, Tipperary Town and Milestone

St. Vincent’s Court, Tipperary Town and formerly of Cummer, Milestone, Thurles

Peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Patrick and infant brother Seamus.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters Mary, Michael, Liam, Nora, Patrick, Kathleen, Bernadette and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines a Family Requiem Mass will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Saturday July 10th, at 11am followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

Seamus’s Mass will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

