Seamus Ryan, Roscrea.

Inane, Roscrea.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Anne-ita, his brothers Michael and Sean, sisters Kitty, Nora and Maureen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons James-Joseph and Thomas, brother Danny, sisters Rita, Joan and Mary, grandsons Robert, Dillion and Shane, grand-daughters Christina, Jacynta and Melissa, extended family members, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie