Seamus Ryan, Borrisoleigh

Coolataggle House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his wife Sheila, daughters Emily, Julie (Treacy), Irene (Duff) & Pamela (Hayes), sons-in-law Stephen, Bill & Ronan, grandchildren James, Valerie, Austin, Isabel, Oilver, Paul & Sadie, brother Pat, sisters Angela, Mary & Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Sunday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 AM, followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

Seamus’ requiem mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

By family, House Private Please.

