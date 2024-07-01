Seamus O’Brien, Ballyporeen

Gorteeshal, Ballyporeen.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary(Carey) sons Michael and Tom, sister Mary (Delaney),brothers Anthony, John and Liam, aunt Sr. Bridie O’ Brien, mother-in-law Margaret Carey, brothers-in-law Pierce, Maurice, James, Willam and John, sisters-in law Martina, Brigid, Aoife, Julie, Eileen and Helen, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Passed away peacefully, after a short illness in the care of the staff of CCU ward at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday June 30th 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E21 TF25) on Tuesday from 2pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen with burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyporeen