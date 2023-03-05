Seamus Mangan, Thurles

Brittas Road, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his parents Teresa and Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, sons Darren, Jason and Adrian, sIsters Marian, Teresa and Jacqueline, brother Patrick, grandchildren Cara, Hannah and James, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Mary, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law Sean, former colleagues in the E.S.B. and various sporting organisations in Tipperary and Offaly, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 6th March, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday, 7th March, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Special Olympics Ireland.

URL of Mass: www.thurlesparish.ie.