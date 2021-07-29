Seamus Kavanagh, Clonmel

Rink Place, Clonmel.

27th July 2021. Peacefully in Waterford University Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Michael, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Seamus in Rest in Peace

Seamus’ Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

