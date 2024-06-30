Seamus (Jim) Nugent, Clonmel and Kilsheelan

Gortmalogue, Clonmel and formerly Ballyglasheen, Kilsheelan.

Seamus passed away peacefully, after a short illness at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Brigid and brother Patrick, he will be sadly missed by his sons Brendan, Aidan and Pádraig, daughters Deirdre and Neasa, grandchildren Alanna (and partner Eoin), Aaron, Megan, Sarah, Jodi, James, Áine, Pat and Ada, brother Sean, sister Breda, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Anna and Susan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.