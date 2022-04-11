Seamus Humphreys, Newport, Rosbrien and Portumna

Formerly of Main Street, Newport, Roundwood, Rosbrien, Limerick and Portumna Retirement Village.

10th April 2022 peacefully at The Lakes Nursing Home Killaloe.

Sadly missed by his loving son Pat, Pat’s mother Breda, daughter in law Kate, grandchildren Zach and Ryan, sisters Breda Grey (Nenagh), Celia Kelleher (Dublin), Norrie (U.S.A, and Margaret Parks (Limerick) brothers Frank and Padraigh (Newport), brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30.

Arrival on Wednesday to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport

Burial afterwards in Killoscully cemetery.

The family would appreciate the wearing of masks and no handshaking please.