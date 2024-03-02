Seamus Hackett, Fethard

Strylea, Fethard.

March 1st 2024, at Clonmel University Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, his daughter Catriona and his sons Mark and Kenny.

Deeply regretted by his sons John, Diarmuid, Colm, Luke and Paul, brother George, daughters in law Mary, Fiona, Noreen and Nidia, son in law Terence, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Seamus’s Mass can be viewed online at parishchurch.net