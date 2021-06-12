Séamus Gleeson, Manchester & Silvermines

Séamus Gleeson

Manchester, England and formerly Silvermines, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his father Jimmy and mother Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; wife Mary, daughter Denise, son James, brothers Paddy and Séan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

