Seamus Gleeson, Manchester & Silvermines

Seamus Gleeson

Manchester, England and Silvermines, Nenagh.

Funeral mass next Thursday July 1st at St John’s Church, Chorlton, England at 10:00am with burial at Southern Cemetery at 11:30am.

House private please.

As many of you know or I’m sure my dad will have told you, both my mum and I have worked directly throughout this pandemic within healthcare. I probably have the most knowledge within the family on this topic; the risk and the current status in England/Manchester more specifically. Unfortunately, no person can be 100% confident regardless of previous infection, vaccination status etc and please believe me if anyone is doubtful – based on my clinical experience, this virus is serious.

I personally have taken the extremely difficult decision to postpone any further arrangements beyond the church and burial to protect the safety of family and friends attending. Please do not visit the house following the Church service as this defeats the objective. Please respect the 2 meters social distancing guidance at the church and graveyard.

We would also like to make it extremely clear that we do not expect any person to travel – and we will be more upset thinking anyone has worried or stressed about this. The service will be online and viewable by St John’s Facebook page, which I will provide a direct link for prior to the date, so you can ensure you can view the service. Of additional concern we cannot promise that the UK government will not cap attendees to 30 or less at some point prior to the service, so please bear this in mind.

At the end of the day this pandemic is a pain – but my father always said ‘never do half a job’ and he would never want the celebration of his life to be anything less than the party he deserves. I can assure you this will occur at a later date and we will ensure to make an arrangement for this both in Manchester and the Silvermines.

As a family, we would just ask that all raise a glass on that evening, remember, smile and think of that story special to you – I know you all have a mad one to tell! – and we will share these at a time when we can all be together to celebrate the wonderful man that was Seamus Gleeson!

