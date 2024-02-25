Seamus Dunne, Nenagh

Seamus Dunne

Old Post Office, Carney, Nenagh and formerly of Cloughkeating, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

Seamus passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the wonderful staff at Nenagh General Hospital on Saturday the 24th of February 2024.

Predeceased by his parent’s Nancy and Jim, his sister’s Annette (Madden), Phyllis (Gleeson) and his brother, Liam.

Seamus will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Margaret, and his devoted children Deirdre, Fiona Sinéad and Shay; his sons-in-law Jerry Moloney, Paul Melody and Eoin Costello; his adored grandchildren Aoife, Ellen, Cillian, Darragh and Sophia; his sister, Marie Lynch; his brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his loyal and loving friends and his wonderful carers.

Reposing at his family home (E45PW29) on Tuesday 27th February from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning in St. Barron’s Church, Kilbarron (E45D458), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired, in Seamus’ memory, to The Alzeihmer’s Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/