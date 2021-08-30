Seamus Donnelly, Donegal and Holycross

Glackmore, Aught, Ture, Muff, Co Donegal and late of Holycross.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Diane, children Grace, Olivia and Hollie.

Brothers Liam, Caron and sister Aine, mother in law May McCallion, sisters in law Yvonne McCallion, Marie Donnelly and Bernie Hallinan, brother in law Paul Donnell, nephews and nieces as well as extended family and friends

Funeral arrangement to be confirmed later.

