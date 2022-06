Seamus Cummins

Main Street, Cashel and formerly of Loughtagalla, Thurles.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon, which can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in New Inn Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital.