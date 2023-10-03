Seamus Buckley, Cappagh, Co. Waterford

Carrowgarriffe, Cappagh, Co. Waterford.

Died peacefully at the Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford on Monday 2nd October 2023. Predeceased by his father Jimmy Buckley and his grandson Baby Buckley. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, his mother Margaret, his family Jimmy and his partner Laura, Jenny and her partner Shane, Johnny and his partner Maria, Tommy and his partner Triona, Robbie and his partner Sarah and Katie and her partner Pa, his grandchildren Jack, Tadhg, Freddy, Billy, Indy, Beau, Teddy, Ruby and Paddy, brothers William, Benny, Cyril and John, sisters Catherine, Noreen, Mary and Margaret-Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (X35 CH64) on Wednesday, 4th October, from 3pm -9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 5th October, at 12 noon in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Modeligo.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.