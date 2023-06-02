Seamus Bourke, Toomevara and Borrisoleigh

Church Street, Toomevara, and late of Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Nenagh General Hospital following a short illness.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen and cherished daughter Geraldine (Madden). Grandchildren Holly & Josh, Son in law Derek, Brother in law Liam Ryan, sister in law Margaret O’Dowd. Nieces and nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Seamus Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm.

His remains will arrive at Grennanstown Church on Sunday for Requiem mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.

House Private Please.