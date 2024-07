Seamus Bourke, Silvermines

Old Road Silvermines & late of Boulteeny.

Suddenly at home on 2nd July 2024.

Predeceased by his wife Joan and his son Paraic, his parents Christine and Paddy Bourke.

Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, Mark, Enda, Crystal, Siobhan, James, Damien, Charlene and Aine, his brothers and sisters, Kathleen, Bridget, Jill, Pauline, Christina, Martina, Ned, Patrick and Niall. His adored grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Sunday at 11 followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard.

Family flowers only.

House private please.