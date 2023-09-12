Seamie Hickey, Drangan

Ballyvadlea, Drangan, Thurles

September 11th 2023.

Pre deceased by his father Jimmy.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Monica (nee Kenny), son Daniel and his fiance Busra, daughter Shannon and her husband Josh, his mother Tess, brothers Mickey and Liam, sisters Catherine, Anne and Carmel, father in law Brendan, mother in law Mary and all of his extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Seamie will repose in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

His Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday at 11am followed by a private cremation service. The Mass will be livestreamed on parishchurch.net

The family have asked that those attending the Funeral dress in bright colours to celebrate Seamie’s life.

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to South Tipperary Hospice