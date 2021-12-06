Sarah (Sally) Whelan née McCauley, Laois and Roscrea

Castletown, Donaghmore, Laois and formerly of Pintown, Roscrea

December 5th 2021. Peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe and her family Sharon and Eamonn, grand-daughters Chloe, Emma and Mia, daughter-in-law Pamela, her sister Teresa, sisters-in-law Mary and Pat, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11.30 in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery Rathdowney.

House Strictly Private due the present COVID situation.

You can express your condolences on the condolence page below.

No flowers by request. Donations if desired to the Heart and Lung Transplants – Mater Foundation.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

