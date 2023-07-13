Sarah Sally Bergin (Née Delaney), Roscrea

9 Limerick Street, Roscrea and formerly of Limerick road, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Timmy, son Tadhg, son-in-law Eddie, her beautiful grand-daughter Georgina, her brothers, sisters, niece and nephews.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Annette, Mary, Philip, Valerie and Pauline, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grand-children, her dear sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her daughter Pauline’s residence, Sheehills on Saturday morning at 11.15am (travelling in the Knock Road, across the bypass, down the Limerick Road, stopping at her residence in Limerick Street and walking up Limerick Street, down Rosemary Street and in through the Belfry) arriving in St, Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Family flowers only donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.