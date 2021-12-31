Sarah Russell, Thurles and Loughmore

The Glebe, The Mill Road, Thurles and formerly Tinvoher, Loughmore.

Died peacefully on December 30th, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her parents Johnny and Anne, brothers Damien and Oliver. Will be sadly missed by her sons Dillon, James, Patrick and Darren, husband Paul (Hackett), sisters Noeleen, Ann-Marie, Mary, Laura and Emily, brothers Nicolas and John Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 1st January from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday 2nd January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. The mass can be viewed online at http://www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

