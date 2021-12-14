Sarah Feighery (nee McCoy), Nenagh, Toomevara & Ballingarry

Sarah Feighery nee McCoy

Coille Bheithe, Nenagh & formerly of Templedowney, Toomevara and Ballingarry, Roscrea. Peacefully on 12/12/2021 at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack, daughter Roma, sons Jimmy, Noel, Paddy, Joe & Liam. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret and Pauline & sons John, Brendan, Tommy and Paul. Sister Terry and brother Harry. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren. Sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law & brothers in law. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Sarah Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5-6.30pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Remains arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on the Toomevara Parish Facebook page/John Molloy.

