Sarah Cleary nee Gleeson, Nenagh and Capparoe

Milebush, Dolla, Nenagh and late of Barravie, Capparoe.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy and son Donal.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Jimmy, Liam, Patrick, Noel & Sarah. Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Brother Donal, sisters Bridie & Peg. Sons in law Ollie & Aidan, daughters in law Lias, Suku & Susan. Nieces, nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Sarah Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for family and friends will take place this Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6 o’clock to 7.30.

Her remains will arrive to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for her Requiem mass at 1 o’clock with burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Condolences can be left in the section below.

