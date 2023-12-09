Sarah (Cissie) Ryan nee Cottrell, Nenagh

3 Ardarra, Portroe, Nenagh.

December 8th 2023, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick Ryan (Dillon), her parents James and Sarah and her brothers and sisters, Philly, Jimmy, Bessie, Peg, Charlotte and Mary.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Caroline (Carroll), son Ger, son-in-law Tommy, Ger’s partner Edel Mitchell, her adored grandsons, Mark, Dylan, Jack and Michael, her sisters Jane and Patsy, brothers Terry and Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 3pm until 4.45pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe arriving at 5.15pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland www.alzheimer.ie