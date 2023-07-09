Sandra Ryan (Née Finegan), Roscrea

Dragonfly Cottage, Sheehills, Roscrea.

Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital Dublin, surrounded by her loving family and following and illness bravely fought with great courage.

Predeceased by her father Patrick and mother Sheila.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Val, children Elaine and Stuart, sisters Bernadette and Eithne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Private removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s new cemetery, Roscrea for burial at 11.00am.

Anyone wishing to sympathise with the family can do so at the cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

House Strictly Private Please