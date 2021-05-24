Sandra Greene, Roscrea

Sandra Greene

Coolroe, Roscrea, Co Offaly. Died 21st May 2021.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home on Tuesday 25th from 4pm to 7pm.

Sandra’s funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Wednesday at 1.45pm to arrive at St Cronan’s Church of Ireland for service at 2pm (Max 50 people) followed by burial in Dungar Graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to St Cronan’s Church Fund.

