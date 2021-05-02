Samuel Sorley O’Dornan, Clonmel & Antrim

Willow Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and late of Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

30th April 2021 peacefully at his residence.

Sadly missed by his wife Maria, sons, Fergal and James, grandchildren Sophie Naoise, Méabh, Emily and Sarah, daughters in law Lisa and Leanne, sister Bridgene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Samuel Rest in Peace

Samuel’s funeral will arrive at St John the Baptist’s Church, Powerstown on Sunday at 12.50pm for a private funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, which can be viewed on www.powerstownparish.com.

In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 25 in the church. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so on the Condolence Link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence