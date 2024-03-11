Samuel (Brud) Young, Silvermines

Cloonanagh, Silvermines.

Peacefully, on March 9th 2024, at Nenagh General Hospital, in his 95th year.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel, Brother Chris, Sister Maura & son in law Harry.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family Freda (Johnston), Samuel, Robert, Sarah (Owens), John & Helen, grandchildren Adrian, Killian, Kelvin, Aoife & Jeremiah, great-granddaughter Cliodhna, brother Tim, sisters Sadie & Josie, son in law Gavin, daughter in law Tina and also by David, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sam Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard.

House private please.

The Young family would like to express their thanks to the H.S.E Home Care Team for the care and kindness shown to Samuel during the last two years. For this they are very grateful.