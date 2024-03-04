Sally Lee nee Fitzmaurice, Thurles

Ladyswell, Thurles

Peacefully in her 92nd year, following a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Michael, parents Michael and Eleanor, sisters Mary, Nancy and Gretta, brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Maurice, Laurence and Michael, daughters Elaine and Sinead, grandchildren Laura, Ellen, Louise, Conor and Oisín, daughters-in-law Aileen and Siobhan, son-in-law Robert, brothers John and Jim, sisters Eleanor, Kay, Pat and Teresa, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law John-Henry, John, Brian and Fergal, sisters-in-law Imelda and Margaret, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 6th March, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday, 7th March, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

House Private Please.