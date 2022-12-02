Sally Healy, Nenagh

Dromin Road, Nenagh and formerly of Pearse Street, Nenagh.

December 2nd 2022, at Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents James and Kitty Healy, brother Tony, nephew Paul, sister-in-law Phyllis and brother-in-law Tony. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Doris and Kathleen, niece Clare and her husband David, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, at her home, from 3pm until 5pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass, at 11am.

Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Sally’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

The family would like to acknowledge, the care and attention, that Sally received, in Nenagh Hospital and Rivervale Nursing Home.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.