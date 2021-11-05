Sadie Stapleton nee Dunne, Horse and Jockey

Maxford, Horse and Jockey.

Died unexpectedly on November 4th, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and her sister Gertie (Hewitt, London).

She will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Caroline and Lorraine, sons Richard and Seamus, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sons in law John and Kevin, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.



Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 6.45pm.



Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am.



Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence