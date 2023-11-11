Sadie Scally nee Madden, Thurles and Nenagh

Cabragh, Thurles and formerly Lissatonny, Nenagh.

Passed away peacefully after long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her parents Nancy and Denis.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Donie, brothers-in-law Eugene (Scally) and Mossy (Scally), sisters-in-law Kitty (Scally), Evelyn (Nevin), Rosie (Kavanagh) and Anne (Foley), good friend Mary (Russell), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.