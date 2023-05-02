Sadie Forde Nee Kennedy, Clare & Portroe

Sellernane Mount Shannon, Co.Clare, and formerly of Cloneygowney Newtown, Portroe.

Predeceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Phil and Caroline, sons Anthony and Trevor, daughter-in-law Claire, sons-in-law Mike and Brian, grandchildren Sarah, Mollie, Donagh, Lauren, Ashlyn and Michael, brother Michael, sister-in-law Mary and brother-in-law Pakie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home White gate Wednesday at 6pm, removal at 8pm to St. Caimin’s Church Mt.Shannon.

Funeral Mass Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Moynoe Scariff.

Family Flowers Only

Donations if desired to Raheen Daycare Centre Tuamgraney.