Rosie Phelan, Clonmel

Wilderness Grove, Clonmel.

Died suddenly, on the 26th October 2023, at Tipperary University Hospital. (Predeceased by her father Edward). Sadly missed by her loving mother Ann (Arrigan), her partner Ben, sons John & Stephen and daughters Leanne & Ciara, daughters-in –law Aoife and Natasha, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Alex, Jayden, Evarose, Callum, Noah, Erin, Lucy, Ellie & Isla, uncle-in-law Eddie, cousins, relative and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday the 29th of October, from 5pm to 7pm.

Rosie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday the 30th of October at 1pm in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, (which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul) followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.