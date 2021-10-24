Rosemary Lilian Young nee Poynton, Templemore

Killough, Templemore

23rd of October 2021. In the loving care of her family, her long term Carer Anna Janik, her Carers, Nurses and Dr Charles Murphy

Pre-deceased by her sister Loveday and brothers Edgar and Noel,

Beloved wife of Henry (Harry), and loving mother of David, Leslie, Adrian, Simon, Sharon (Hamilton) and Jonathan. Will be dearly missed by her family, son in law Andy, daughters in law Georgina, Blathnaíd, Valerie, Ruth and Louise, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Audrey and Joan, brother Douglas, Sisters in law, Brothers in law, extended family and friends.

Reposing in her home on Sunday (E41 W327) from 2.30pm to 7pm. Funeral service in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Templemore on Monday at 2pm. Interment in the adjoining Churchyard afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

