Townsfields, Cloughjordan.

Rose, wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late John, sister of the late John Joseph McDaid.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at SS Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday evening from 5 to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.