Rose Harris nee Pyke, Clonmel

St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel.

9th December 2021 suddenly and peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Wife of the late Michael and mother of recently deceased Michael Jnr. Sadly missed by her loving sons Robert, Eddie, Joe, Anthony and John, daughters Kate, Margaret, Rosie, Rita, Helen, Caroline and Ann-Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rose’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 12.45pm for requiem Mass at 1pm, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the link below.

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

House private please.

