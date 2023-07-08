Rose Ahearne (Née Hyland), Nenagh

Ormond Street, Nenagh.

July 7th 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy , sisters Maura, Peggy & Bridie brothers Sean, Mike, Paddy & Noel.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephew’s, nieces, brother in law, sister in law, grandnephew’s , grandniece’s, great grandnephew’s & great grandniece’s , relatives & many friends.

May She rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday evening from 6’oc to 7’oc.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary church Nenagh on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11 am followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed by those unable to attend on www.nenaghparish.ie