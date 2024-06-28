Rosanna Mockler nee O Meara, Templemore

Strogue, Castleiney, Templemore.

27th of June 2024, peacefully.

Predeceased by her loving husband Sean.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Mairead, Rosari and Tina, son Joseph, sons in law Sean and Tim, grandchildren, Rachael, Gemma, Michael, Fintan, Karen, Tadhg and Shuana, great grandchildren Eoin, Sarah, Sarlaith, Meabh and Ailbhe, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home this Saturday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church Castleiney on Sunday at 10am. Private cremation service afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.