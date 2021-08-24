Rosanna Cudden nee Walsh, Clonmel and Fethard

Redwood Gardens, Prior Park, Clonmel, and formerly of St Patrick’s Place, Fethard

24th August 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Melview Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Charles and son Shane.

Very deeply regretted by her loving son Neill, daughter-in-law Lynn, grand-daughter Zoe, brother Pat, sisters Mary, Rita and Ellen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Government guideline numbers are limited to 50 in the Church.

Rosanna’s Funeral Mass for family and close friends will take place on Friday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by private Cremation.

Family flowers only. No Mass Cards please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence