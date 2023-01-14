Rory O’Dwyer, Borrisoleigh

Currabaha, Borrisoleigh.

In the compassionate care of Milford Hospice.

Rory is predeceased by his father Michael Joseph.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Brigid brothers, Willie John, Francis, Donnacha, Michael, and Seamus, sisters Maura, Brid, Kathleen, Eilish, Therese, Noreen, Christena and Patricia. sisters in laws, brothers in laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s funeral home Borrisoleigh on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh.

Funeral mass Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in the old parish cemetery Templederry.

Donations if desired to palliative care Mercy Hospital Cork or Milford Care Center.

Rory’s family has requested that, in the interest of public health, people attending the funeral home and church wear a face mask.

URL of Mass: https://churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/