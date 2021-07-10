Rory Long, Thurles

Brittas Road, Thurles.

Died on Sunday, June 27th, in the Philippines.

Rory, dearly loved and treasured son of Matt and Jacinta and darling beloved brother of Mary, Barry, Evan and Denise. So sadly missed and deeply regretted by Jen, Mags and Pa, by his aunts, uncles, cousins, by his adored and adoring nephews and nieces Sophie, Emma, Cian and Darragh, Adam, Sam and Zach, by his extended family and his many many friends at home and in the Philippines.

Reposing of Rory’s Ashes at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 12th July, from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass to celebrate Rory’s life on Tuesday, 13th July, at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Rory was privately cremated in the Philippines.

No flowers, please. If desired, donations can be made in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust via www.idonate.ie/RoryLong.

