Georgespark, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at his residence today Saturday from 3 o’clock until 6.30.

Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 10.30.

Burial afterwards in The Good Shepherd Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Pieta House and Tipperary Civil Defence.

House strictly private outside of the reposing times.