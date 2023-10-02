Roisín Heath nee Leech, Portroe

The Farmyard, Castlelough, Portroe, Nenagh and late of the Moon & Sixpence, Summerhill, Nenagh, October 1st 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Much loved and sadly missed by her beloved husband Alan, their children Tanya, Kacey, Liam, Neil, Geraint, Romayne, Owain and Morgan, her sister Bláithín, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church Portroe for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, Portroe.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation: https://irishheart.ie

Alan and the family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Roisín received in ICU at University Hospital Limerick.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.